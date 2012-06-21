Giovinco returns to Juventus from Parma

"Juventus announce that they have terminated in their favour the current player sharing agreement with Parma concerning Sebastian Giovinco," Juve said in a statement on Thursday.

"The sum for the termination has been set at 11 million euros which will be paid by Juventus in the next three seasons. The contract signed by the player will last until June 30, 2015."

Diminutive Giovinco, with Italy at Euro 2012, grew up at the Turin club but spent the last two seasons at Parma and had spoken of being badly treated by Juve.