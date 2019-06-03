Goalkeeper Tim Krul ‘over the moon’ with new Norwich deal

Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul has signed a new three-year contract with the Canaries.

The 31-year-old played every minute of the club’s title-winning Championship season after joining on a free transfer from Brighton last summer.

The new deal will see the Dutch goalkeeper remain at Carrow Road until June 2022.

Krul told the club website: “I’m over the moon to be extending my journey at Norwich City.

“The club gave me the opportunity to play week in week out and to play every second last season was amazing.

“Everything has come true this season and I’m happy to be staying at this special club.”

On Norwich’s return to the Premier League, he added: “It’s such an exciting time for the club. We have a great team and have some really good challenges coming up.

“We are going places at the moment and we’ve taken some great steps in the right direction.

“It’s the most exciting league in the world. I feel like I have unfinished business there and I’m just really excited to face these big teams again.”