Guardiola approves of imminent Bayern appointment

Pep Guardiola approves of Bayern Munich's imminent appointment of a new head coach, according to president Uli Hoeness.

Carlo Ancelotti, Guardiola's successor at the Allianz Arena, was sacked last week after an underwhelming start to the season, with Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann and former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel among the early front-runners to replace the Italian.

However, veteran Louis van Gaal has reportedly emerged as a short-term option, with the former Bayern coach – who led Die Roten to a Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal double in the 2009-10 campaign – out of work since leaving Manchester United in May 2016.

Guardiola has now seemingly been tipped off by Hoeness as to the club's plans, with the Manchester City manager apparently giving his approval.

"I told [Guardiola] who we would appoint in the next few days," Hoeness told AZ. "He was satisfied."

Bayern have won the Bundesliga in each of the past five seasons, but a stuttering start to this campaign has seen them slip five points behind Dortmund after seven matches.