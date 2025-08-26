Manchester United report: 'Total agreement' reached for next transfer
Manchester United have had a difficult start to the season - but there are further moves to be made before the end of the season
Manchester United have closed their next deal of the transfer window.
The Red Devils have looked to improve their misfiring attack over the summer, making a huge investment to bring in Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo to form a new-look frontline.
But the business isn't over yet, with boss Ruben Amorim looking to improve the side further back, too.
Earlier this year, Manchester United minority owner and INEOS billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe told the BBC that some players at Old Trafford were “not good enough”, namechecking the likes of Casemiro, Rasmus Hojlund, Andre Onana, Antony and Jadon Sancho as players his ownership “inherited”.
In their rebuild this summer, INEOS have looked to bring in players before balancing the books with outgoings, though sales are expected to come before the end of the transfer window.
Renowned Italian journalist and transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio has reported that Rasmus Hojlund has reached an agreement to move to Napoli.
Gazzetta dello Sport have added that a club-to-club agreement has been closed for a €5 million loan fee, with an option to buy the Dane for €40m, with an obligation should certain conditions are met, such as appearances, goals and qualifying for the Champions League.
FourFourTwo understands that Hojlund wanted to stay and fight for his place but with the signing of Sesko, the 22-year-old wants to play regularly and is open to a return to Serie A.
“Napoli obtained a discount for two reasons,” as relayed by Napoli Magazine, “They had to accommodate the striker’s salary and United gave them a small discount in order to sell the Dane.”
According to the BBC, the forward moved to Old Trafford for £64m, with £8m in add-ons, signing a five-year deal with the option of an extra year.
Hojlund is worth €35m, according to Transfermarkt.
