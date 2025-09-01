Manchester United have a new goalkeeper on the way at Old Trafford

Ruben Amorim has repeated his message that strengthening in other areas remained a priority, after signing Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

But after high-profile mistakes from both Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir already this season, the time for a change in between the sticks has arrived.

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana kept just 11 clean sheets last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bayindir's mistake against Arsenal on the opening day of the season and Onana's two errors against League Two Grimsby Town seems to have forced the Red Devils into action.

Tom Heaton remains at the club after extending his deal in the summer, but has not been given an opportunity under Amorim, despite featuring during pre-season. But with only hours left of the transfer window, INEOS seem to have secured a fifth addition of the summer.

Manchester United goalkeeper Tom Heaton is a popular squad member at Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

As per The Athletic, Manchester United are set to sign Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens. A fee of €21 million (£18.2m) plus €4m (£3.4m) in add-ons has been agreed between the two clubs with no sell-on clause included.

Lammens, 23, is set to sign a five-year deal at Old Trafford and will follow the likes of Cunha, Sesko, Mbeumo and Diego Leon through the door this summer.

Sources indicate Amorim's stance on his goalkeepers changed after their opening weekend defeat by Arsenal, in which Bayindir was at fault for the only goal of the game.

Personal terms had also been agreed with Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez, but it seems Lammens was the number one choice, and those talks between Manchester United and the Villans have now cooled.

Manchester United are expected to announce the signing of Senne Lammens (Image credit: Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, signing a goalkeeper and at least one new midfielder should have been the priority all summer long for Manchester United.

The fact that both positions are still not resolved before Deadline Day is alarming to say the least, especially given the club has spent so heavily in other areas.