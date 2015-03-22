Guilavogui replaces Gonalons in France squad

Midfielder Guilavogui, on loan at Wolfsburg from Atletico Madrid, comes into the squad after Lyon captain Gonalons picked up a hamstring injury in their 2-1 Ligue 1 defeat to Nice on Saturday.

Gonalons' withdrawal follows that of captain Hugo Lloris, who dropped out due to a knee injury sustained in Tottenham's 4-3 win over Leicester City, with Rennes' Benoit Costil taking his place.

France host Brazil at the Stade de France on Thursday before meeting Denmark at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard three days later.