Guilavogui replaces Gonalons in France squad
Josuha Guilavogui has been called into the France squad for their upcoming friendlies with Brazil and Denmark as a replacement for Maxime Gonalons.
Midfielder Guilavogui, on loan at Wolfsburg from Atletico Madrid, comes into the squad after Lyon captain Gonalons picked up a hamstring injury in their 2-1 Ligue 1 defeat to Nice on Saturday.
Gonalons' withdrawal follows that of captain Hugo Lloris, who dropped out due to a knee injury sustained in Tottenham's 4-3 win over Leicester City, with Rennes' Benoit Costil taking his place.
France host Brazil at the Stade de France on Thursday before meeting Denmark at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard three days later.
