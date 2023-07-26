Gus Poyet on Arsenal: 'If Declan Rice understands Mikel Arteta's demands quickly, he's going to be amazing'

Former Premier League midfielder Gus Poyet has tipped Declan Rice to shine for Arsenal for years to come.

The Chelsea legend believes Rice has all the tools to become a stalwart for Arsenal, but has warned that he will only be able to do as once he fully understands Gunners manager Mikel Arteta's demands.

"I don't know Declan Rice personally, but the most important thing for him is to understand what Arteta wants and how he wants to play," Poyet tells SafeBettingSites. "Rice was playing a totally different style at West Ham, and now he's got a new role, new responsibilities and new positioning."

Arsenal signed Declan Rice for a British record £105m (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Rice developed into one of Europe's best midfielders at West Ham, where he made 245 first team appearances after breaking into the side as an 18 year old. After leading the side to Europa Conference Glory last term, Rice joined Arsenal in a deal worth more than €105 million earlier in July. Poyet believes he won't move clubs again for some time.

"He's a player that runs a lot, so it's a different kind of situation," adds the Uruguayan. "But if he understands it all quickly, he's going to be amazing. The qualities are there, so he's going to be an Arsenal player for the next ten years for sure. But it will depend on the understanding of what Arteta wants, because everyone has got a responsibility, you stick to your position and that is something new for him.

Poyet also liken Rice's switch to Arsenal to his England team-mate Kalvin Phillips' 2022 move to Manchester City – a transfer which has failed to work out so far.

"I don't want to compare with Manchester City, but there are similarities because Arteta has worked with Guardiola, so it's similar to that system," says Poyet. "For example, you could go the other way and look at Kalvin Phillips - did he understand how to play in that role? Not really and maybe now he will go somewhere else. So in that position, you could be a top player but it's a different ball game, so the next few weeks in pre pre-season will be important for Rice to understand his position."

Arsenal and Manchester City are once again tipped to go head-to-head for the Premier League title next season.

