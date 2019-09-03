Manchester United and Manchester City to go head-to-head for talented youngster in January

Manchester United and Manchester City could lock horns over Norwegian youngster Hakon Evjen in the January transfer window.

According to the Daily Mail, the two Manchester clubs are both keeping tabs on the talented teenager.

The central midfielder is a highly-rated prospect who has been linked with several major European clubs in recent months.

Evjen plays his club football for Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt and has also impressed while representing his country's Under-20 side.

Both United and City have identified the 19-year-old as a potential target when the Premier League's transfer window reopens in January.

The two clubs sent scouts to watch Evjen, who has scored nine goals and provided four assists in 18 appearances this season, in his team's 3-1 victory over Stromsgodset last month.

