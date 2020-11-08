Harry Kane backs Tottenham to win the Premier League title this season

Harry Kane believes Tottenham are capable of winning the Premier League title this term.

Spurs have enjoyed an excellent start to the season, taking 14 points from their first seven matches.

Jose Mourinho's side currently reside in fifth place, although they have played a game fewer than two of the teams above them.

Victory over West Brom in Sunday's early kick-off would see them go top, although Liverpool and Leicester could yet overtake them this weekend.

Kane has been in particularly good form so far in 2020/21, scoring six goals and providing eight assists in the top flight.

And the England captain believes Spurs have what it takes to win their first championship since 1961.

“When you look at the ability of our squad, you would definitely say that we’ve got enough to win a title,” he said.

“But I’d also say that we’ve been close over the last four, five years and haven’t quite got over the line. So, it’s not as easy as just having a good squad - and winning a few games - to challenge for the title.

“But this is a season where I don’t think one team’s going to run away with it - like Liverpool last year. There’s going to be opportunities for other teams to put good runs together and get right up the table.

“We’ve got to make sure we don’t get carried away either. We know we’ve been playing well - and the last two games have been good for confidence, to grind out results and get ugly wins. That’s what we’re going to need.

“There have still been points dropped from winning positions. But so far so good. If we can win on the weekend, we’ll be around the top of the table going into that international break. We’d have taken that before the start of the season.”

Tottenham finished as runners-up in 2016/17 but were beaten to the crown by Antonio Conte's Chelsea.

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and save 48% – available until Christmas. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)!

NOW READ...

FIVE YEARS OF JURGEN KLOPP The real secret to Liverpool's success? Patience

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world

RANKED! The 10 greatest Manchester United sides of all time