Harry Kane matches record set by Manchester United legend following Champions League double

By
published

Harry Kane has continued his incredible goalscoring exploits by matching a 68-year-old record first set by a Manchester United legend

MUNICH, GERMANY - MARCH 05: Harry Kane of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates after scoring his team`s third goal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 first leg match between FC Bayern München and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at on March 05, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Christina Pahnke - sampics/Getty Images)
Harry Kane celebrates scoring in the Champions League (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harry Kane has equalled a long-standing record first set by a Manchester United legend, as the Englishman celebrates another fruitful night in the Champions League.

Facing Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday night in the last 16 of the Champions League, Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane knew he needed to be on top form to have a chance of breaking down their Bundesliga rivals' stubborn defence.

Fortunately for Bayern, Kane bagged a brace in a 3-0 win against Bayer Leverkusen, putting them in a strong position to reach the quarter-finals ahead of the return leg next week. Jamal Musiala scored the other as Bayern took advantage of Nordi Mukiele's sending off in the second half.

Harry Kane matches Manchester United legend's 68-year record

TOPSHOT - Bayern Munich's English forward #09 Harry Kane (R) scores the opening goal past Bayer Leverkusen's Czech goalkeeper #17 Matej Kovar (C) during the UEFA Champions League last 16, first-leg, football match FC Bayern Munich v Bayer 04 Leverkusen on March 5, 2025 in Munich, southern Germany. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP) (Photo by TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Kane scores against Leverkusen (Image credit: Getty Images)

That double means Kane's tally in the Champions League this term has already reached nine goals, his best in a single season despite having at least one, though likely a minimum of three, more matches to add to his haul.

And while that means he has now moved onto 31 goals in 34 games in all competitions this season, he has also matched a 68-year record held by a Manchester United legend.

MUNICH, GERMANY - MARCH 05: Harry Kane of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates after scoring his team`s third goal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 first leg match between FC Bayern München and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at on March 05, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Christina Pahnke - sampics/Getty Images)

Harry Kane celebrates his second goal (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 1956/57, Dennis Viollet scored nine goals for Manchester United in a single season in the European Cup, the most by an English player in Europe's elite competition for a single campaign.

Strikers such as Wayne Rooney, Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer all failed to get close to Viollet, but Kane has now matched him - with there certainly potential that the England captain hits double figures to surpass the former Manchester United man.

Kane is seeking redemption in the Champions League this season, too. Having come so close to reaching last season's final, Bayern conceded two late goals to Real Madrid at the Bernabeu to end their hopes of lifting the trophy.

"This is the Champions League, this is the biggest game of all," Kane told TNT Sports after the game. "We're playing against a team who have had an unbelievable couple of seasons. If we don't carry it on, then it doesn't mean anything.

Dennis Viollet Manchester United legend matched by Harry Kane

Manchester United legend Dennis Viollet (Image credit: Getty Images)

"We're here to send a message not just to everyone but to ourselves."

In FourFourTwo's view, Kane will hit 10 goals in this season's Champions League, if not against Leverkusen then likely over two legs against Inter (should both sides get through their respective second legs unscathed).

