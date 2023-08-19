'He'll make everyone better' – Thomas Tuchel hails Harry Kane after dream debut

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel has hailed the impact of former Tottenham striker Harry Kane on his Bundesliga debut.

Kane assisted Leroy Sane for Bayern's opening goal early on against Werder Bremen on Friday night and scored later in the game with a trademark finish to seal a 2-0 win for the champions away from home. And he received high praise from the former Chelsea manager after the match.

"We had a nice mix between possession play and quick transitions, with good solutions in the half spaces," Tuchel told reporters.

"Harry is good there. He's very strong in holding up the ball. He provides depth by being the focal point up front. And he always influences the defence, keeping them busy with his clever movement. He's very smart in everything he does and incredibly precise."

The England captain had made his debut for the club the previous Saturday when he came off the bench in a 3-0 defeat to RB Leipzig, but went straight into the starting line-up for the Bavarians' Bundesliga bow and has clearly made a big impact on his manager – both on and off the pitch.

"The way he trains, the way he steps onto the pitch… he's so humble, he radiates joy in training and has so much quality as well," Tuchel said.

"It's so impressive. He will make every one of the players around him better by drawing so much attention to himself. It was a very good debut."

The England captain posted an emotional farewell message to Tottenham fans on Saturday and left the door open for a return to the north London club one day.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy revealed the club had 'reluctantly agreed' to Kane's transfer following his refusal to sign a new contract at Spurs.

Meanwhile, the Lilywhites have been linked with a shock move for Chelsea misfit Romelu Lukaku as they seek a replacement for Kane this summer.