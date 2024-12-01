Harry Kane’s soccer cleats were already an underrated, lower cost, elite alternative to Nike and Adidas - but now they’re 42% off!

Harry Kane has been the most consistent striker in soccer across the last decade and is tearing it up in Germany right now for Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga. He has 14 goals in 12 games!



His switch up from Nike to Skechers took the soccer world by surprise last year, and if anything the move has seen an increase in his numbers. Now his Skechers SKX 01 have 42% off as we head into Cyber Monday.

Harry Kane's Skechers SKX 01 almost 50% off

Skechers SKX 01: was $224.99 now $129.99 at soccer.com We haven't seen Harry Kane's boots this cheap – $95 off a boot that is already a lower-cost alternative to premium Nike models Kane used to wear means this deal needs to be taken seriously. The sale has all sizes at the time of writing, but does state 'low stock', so fair warning.

When our expert soccer cleat reviewer, Lolade Jinadu, got on turf with the SKX 01, they were shocked. “A very impressive first foray into the elite boot market from Skechers and the SKX 01 is already good enough to be considered a viable, lower-cost alternative to boots from the bigger brands.



“The boots bear some similarities to the Nike Phantom GT 1 & 2 with the shape, texture and soleplate all resembling the now discontinued Nike pair.”



We spoke to Harry Kane about the cleat exclusively for FourFourTwo last year and he explained how the switch from Nike came about. "We started talking earlier in the year. Skechers contacted me and my team and told us about what they wanted to do. I’ve been really impressed with them. I’m really proud to be the face of the boots.



"I think it was a surprise to a lot of people around the football world to see Skechers come into the football market but I think that's what makes it so exciting."



It’s also surprising to see an elite cleat that is already priced underneath Nike and Adidas’ with a further 42% off. This is hands down the best soccer cleat deal we’ve seen this all year.

Here at FourFourTwo we are covering the best Cyber Monday soccer deals as a comprehensive guide, with most of our Black Friday soccer deals also still available too.



Happy saving!