Harry Maguire 'disgracefully treated by Manchester United and England fans'

Harry Maguire has been treated disgracefully by Manchester United and England fans, former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp believes.

Maguire lost his place at United under Erik ten Hag last season and has featured sparingly for the Red Devils this term too, but he is back in favour at Old Trafford and was named Player of the Match in Saturday evening's 2-1 win at Sheffield United.

During his time out of the team, the former Leicester City centre-back has been mocked by fans and also the media, with some of the treatment particularly cruel.

"As a professional, I think he's been treated disgracefully by football fans." Redknapp said on Sky Sports after the game in their coverage of Saturday's Premier League clash at Bramall Lane.

"Everywhere he's gone, his own fans, England fans, he's been ridiculed and it's not fair. The guy has shown today he's an important player. Of course, he's made mistakes, everyone makes mistakes, but I look at some of the other players who play for United and make mistakes and they don't get a quarter of the stick he gets.

"But if Harry Maguire does it it becomes a meme, and everyone starts talking about it. It's completely unfair and you can see when he plays, he does make a difference."

Maguire has been linked with a January move to West Ham, but now looks set to stay at Old Trafford and was praised after the game on Saturday by Ten Hag.

"Do I think he's the answer long-term for Man Utd? I genuinely don't," Redknapp said.

"He's been in great form of late, but I think he may have to make his way somewhere else. But still, for whatever reason he doesn't deserve the criticism he gets. It's been massively below the belt and disgraceful at times."

