‘George Weah rang me up recommending Ali Dia to West Ham – I thought it was a wind-up’: Harry Redknapp recalls phone call with Ballon d'Or winner

Ali Dia became the most infamous signing in Premier League history – but he could have ended up at Upton Park

Ali Dia’s move to Southampton remains possibly the most infamous in Premier League history – Harry Redknapp has told FFT that he too was offered the forward, during his time as West Ham United boss. 

Dia was recruited by Graeme Souness at Southampton in 1996 after a phone call from a man claiming to be George Weah, saying the player was his cousin and recommending him.

