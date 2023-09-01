Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag confirms deal ahead of official announcement

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has announced the club's newest signing in a press conference today.

The Red Devils are looking to be busy on deadline day as they scramble to fill the holes in their squad ahead of the season. Sofyan Amrabat is to join as per Fabrizio Romano, while Altay Bayindir has signed as backup goalkeeper to Andre Onana.

Yet Ten Hag has announced another Manchester United deal in his press conference ahead of the trip to Arsenal on Sunday.

Altay Bayindir has joined Manchester United (Image credit: Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images)

When asked about Sergio Reguilon joining, Ten Hag answered, "Yes, he is training with us," via Romano.

The club have been in for a number of left-backs including Marc Cucurella and Nicolas Tagliafico in recent days, after Luke Shaw picked up an injury. Tyrell Malacia is also out injured.

VIDEO: Every Major Transfer That Could Happen On Deadline Day

Tottenham bought Reguilon from Real Madrid in 2020, inserting a £27.5m buy-back clause in the Spaniard's deal to enable him to return to the Bernabeu. Last season, he spent a campaign on loan with Los Blancos' city rivals, Atletico Madrid, where he featured just 11 times in the league.

According to The Athletic, Reguilon's transfer comes with a break clause meaning that he can return to Spurs, should he wish.

Sergio Reguilon is heading to United (Image credit: Cristian Trujillo/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

One of the key reasons that the Cucurella deal could not be completed is that the left-back has already played for the Blues this season – and would be unable to join another club in Europe, should his loan be cut short then.

Reguilon is valued at €10m by Transfermarkt.

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United transfer news is coming thick and fast ahead of deadline day.

Erik ten Hag looks set to have a new back-up goalkeeper, with Dean Henderson on his way out of Old Trafford. The Man United boss is also keen to bring in two more players before the end of the window, with a deal for Fiorentina and Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat said to be close.

Meanwhile, United could make a surprise move for Chelsea flop Marc Cucurella – who only joined the Blues last summer.