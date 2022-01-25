"He knows nothing about football" Karim Benzema takes on Jamie Carragher over Lionel Messi comments
By Mark White published
Jamie Carragher recently revealed that Lionel Messi called him "a donkey" – now Karim Benzema has weighed in to pick on the Sky Sports pundit
Karim Benzema has entered a bizarre argument with Jamie Carragher, following the Sky Sports pundit's comments on Lionel Messi.
Carragher recently revealed on Sky that he had received a direct message on Instagram from the Paris Saint-Germain player, calling him "a donkey", after Carra had said on Monday Night Football that it was a bad move for the little genius to head to the French capital.
The former Liverpool defender took the insult in good spirits, however, still full of praise for Messi and sticking to his guns that he hadn't been as good as "my man, Salah".
But Karim Benzema, who played against Messi in the El Clasico tie for the best part of a decade, has other ideas.
Honoured to be called a donkey by the Legend Lionel Messi! @EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/mruaGNuC1ZJanuary 21, 2022
“How won’t he succeed? It is just a period of adaptation because he is not scoring a lot of goals,” Benzema told TF1.
“But watch what he does on the pitch. In any case, you cannot criticise a player like that, he who criticises Messi, knows nothing about football, in fact!”
Messi has just one goal so far for Les Parisiens since making his high-profile switch from Barcelona last season. The Flea has received plenty of criticism for his domestic performances – and not just from Sky Sports.
Carragher, meanwhile, has yet to publicly respond to the French striker.
Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues for £3.
Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now
ALSO READ
RANKED The 20 worst Premier League teams ever – by points total
RANKED The 8 lowest-scoring Premier League teams EVER
LIST 100 incredible football facts to make your own pub quiz questions
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. He is a keen player of the Football Manager series and creates Twitter accounts for his Fantasy Premier League team every year, before losing interest in his team every September.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.