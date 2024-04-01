'Heartbreaking, but incredible' – Shaun Maloney on Celtic's defeat to Porto in the 2003 UEFA Cup Final

By Ed McCambridge
published

The former midfielder recalls breaking through at Celtic the season they lost to Jose Mourinho's Porto in Seville

The Porto goalkeeper Vitor Baia (grounded) goes over all to easy
Goalkeeper Vitor Baia buys time in the 2003 UEFA Cup Final vs Celtic (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ask any Celtic fan of a certain vintage what the most passionate and heartbreaking away day they've experienced is and they might say the 2003 UEFA Cup Final. 

A reported 80,000 Bhoys fans made their way to Seville for the showdown with Jose Mourinho's Porto, who claimed the Champions League title just one year later. Celtic scored twice through iconic hitman Henrik Larsson, but a Porto side featuring future household names such as Deco, Ricardo Carvalho, Paulo Ferreira and Maniche sealed a 3-2 victory in extra-time. 

