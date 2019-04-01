Hearts take Craig Halkett from Livingston

Hearts have completed a pre-contract deal for Livingston captain Craig Halkett.

The central defender will move to Tynecastle on a three-year contract in June.

The former Rangers youth player has scored five goals in 36 appearances for the Ladbrokes Premiership side this season after helping Livingston to two consecutive promotions.

Hearts manager Craig Levein told his club’s official website: “I’m delighted that Craig has committed to signing for Hearts.

“He’s a talented player and, at 23 years old, is at an age where he can continue to develop and progress.

“This club is the right place for him to do so and I look forward to welcoming him in the summer.”