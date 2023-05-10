Here's everything that Harry Kane has said about his Tottenham future recently, amid Manchester United interest

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane is wanted by Manchester United, according to multiple reports – and now seems like a natural time to move.

The England captain's current deal ends next year, when he turns 30. With Tottenham requiring major surgery in the upcoming transfer window, they could probably do with the cash injection that a marquee sale would give them, while Manchester United are on an upwards trajectory and competing for honours.

Recently, however, Kane has opened up about what needs to happen at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the summer, with many reading between the lines that the No.10 could remain in north London…

Manchester United may want Harry Kane – but Kane has been talking to Sky Sports about the new direction Tottenham need…

"I think on the pitch, I always try to give 110%," Kane told Sky Sports (opens in new tab).

"I always give my all for the team and the club. I think off the pitch, to have those conversations with the coach and the staff, to give my opinion on some of the things that I think can help us. Just be more consistent and be more successful in the culture that we try and set.

"I think from a culture point of view, we've been too up and down over the last few years. So in any great team, in any winning team, they have a way of doing things and whoever comes in or who added to that, they fit in straight away and know the standards.

"Ours have been a little bit loose, I feel like and we need to find a way to create that environment that drives success."

“It’s been a difficult season,” Football365 (opens in new tab) has quoted Kane as saying.

“Probably the last couple of years we haven’t been where we want to be as a club, so there’s some internal stuff we need to talk about. We need to discuss standards around the team and the training ground, which we need to get back to. We had those in place when Mauricio Pochettino was here.

“The chairman will make a decision on what he thinks is best for the club, in terms of the coach and who he wants to bring in, the players to go and who he wants to bring in. I always think you’re never too far away from being competitive with the right people. But also, you’re never too far away from dropping down to tenth because that is the standard.

“It’s an important moment to feel a connection again with the fans, who I know have been frustrated. We need to try to build that relationship back up and try to all push in the same direction.”

Kane has even spoken about winning a trophy with Tottenham next year…

"If we can come away from this season with European football, that's a small prize at the end of a tough season. We'll be fighting for that and fighting in the three games to try to pick up three wins," the Evening Standard (opens in new tab) quotes Kane as saying.

"Ultimately I like to play football games no matter what competition it is. That's what you deserve from where you finish in the season. You can't disrespect any competition that you play in.

"It's one of those, if you end up in the [Europa] Conference League and win it, it's worth it. If you don't, then people probably look at it as an inconvenience. But when you've been at a club where we haven't won a trophy for 15 years, if we do end up in it, it could be an opportunity to try and put that to bed."