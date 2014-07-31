Hernandez coy on talk of Man United exit

The Mexico international has been tipped to leave the club during the current transfer window, with Wayne Rooney, Robin van Persie and Danny Welbeck providing stiff competition for forward places.

Unless Hernandez can convince Louis van Gaal he merits a starting role, the 26-year-old looks set to be on his way, with Inter and Atletico Madrid reportedly interested in his signature.

The former Guadalajara frontman said he would "not say no" to any interested side but acknowledged the interest from Inter.

"I know there is much interest in me from the Italian club and I thank them for this," he told La Corriere dello Sport.

"There are also other teams and everything obviously is pleasing, but right now I belong to Manchester United.

"It would be disrespectful to mention other teams even though I do not know what will happen once the tour of the US concludes.

"[Inter] are a great club, but if I were to transfer, I would not say no to any club.

"Italian football, however, is amongst the best in the world, I have followed it since I was little and it would be a very important showcase at a personal level."