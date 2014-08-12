Herrera: Hernandez should cut United ties

With reports suggesting United manager Louis van Gaal has told the 26-year-old his services are no longer required at Old Trafford, national boss Herrera has claimed Hernandez would be better off elsewhere regardless.

The 66-time Mexico international made four substitute appearances for his country at the FIFA World Cup in Brazil, scoring once.

Herrera insisted Hernandez has something to offer a club in Europe now he is seemingly surplus to requirements at United after joining the club in 2010.

Hernandez has been linked with three-time reigning Serie A champions Juventus - a switch Herrera would approve of.

"I think [Hernandez] needs to leave," Herrera told ESPN FC, via a translator.

"I think [Juventus] would be a good option for him. When a coach doesn't want you, when you have your best experience, your best moment with them, and now the coach that wanted you is no longer there - it's time to move.

"I think there are a lot of opportunities. They are not bad opportunities. If he goes to Juventus that would be an extraordinary team. Without a doubt, it would be a nice change for him. Hopefully he'll see more minutes."

Hernandez has also been linked with Premier League outfits Southampton and Tottenham, along with Spanish champions Atletico Madrid and Serie A side Inter.