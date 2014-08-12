Herrera: Hernandez should cut United ties
Mexico coach Miguel Herrera said Javier Hernandez should leave Manchester United, with the striker's career in limbo.
With reports suggesting United manager Louis van Gaal has told the 26-year-old his services are no longer required at Old Trafford, national boss Herrera has claimed Hernandez would be better off elsewhere regardless.
The 66-time Mexico international made four substitute appearances for his country at the FIFA World Cup in Brazil, scoring once.
Herrera insisted Hernandez has something to offer a club in Europe now he is seemingly surplus to requirements at United after joining the club in 2010.
Hernandez has been linked with three-time reigning Serie A champions Juventus - a switch Herrera would approve of.
"I think [Hernandez] needs to leave," Herrera told ESPN FC, via a translator.
"I think [Juventus] would be a good option for him. When a coach doesn't want you, when you have your best experience, your best moment with them, and now the coach that wanted you is no longer there - it's time to move.
"I think there are a lot of opportunities. They are not bad opportunities. If he goes to Juventus that would be an extraordinary team. Without a doubt, it would be a nice change for him. Hopefully he'll see more minutes."
Hernandez has also been linked with Premier League outfits Southampton and Tottenham, along with Spanish champions Atletico Madrid and Serie A side Inter.
