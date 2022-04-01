Hibernian missing suspended Ryan Porteous for home clash with Dundee United
By PA Staff published
Hibernian will be without Ryan Porteous for Saturday’s cinch Premiership clash with Dundee United at Easter Road as the centre-back begins a four-match suspension.
Manager Shaun Maloney has several injury concerns, with Matt Macey, Sylvester Jasper and Josh Campbell all in a race to be fit, while Demetri Mitchell, Kevin Nisbet and Kyle Magennis are out.
Paul Hanlon is fully fit after his recent lay-off and fellow centre-back Harry Clarke has a chance of being in the squad for the first time after being sidelined by injury since joining the club in January.
United could be without three key players for the trip to Edinburgh.
Ian Harkes is definitely out, while fellow midfielders Dylan Levitt and Calum Butcher are both doubtful.
Striker Max Biamou, who has not featured since November, remains sidelined.
