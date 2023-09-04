How MAJOR Andre Onana decision could spell bad news for Manchester United

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has come out of international retirement for Cameroon, in a move which could have big implications for his club.

The 27-year-old had made himself unavailable for his country following a fallout with manager Rigobert Song during the 2022 World Cup – where he was dropped after the Indomitable Lions' opening game.

But he appears to have rebuilt those seemingly burned bridges at international level – which could negatively impact United.

Onana joined United for £47.2m from Inter Milan this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Onana will join up with the Cameroon squad for their must-win Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Burundi next Tuesday (12 September).

Victory will secure the five-time AFCON champions a berth at the 2024 edition of the tournament in the Ivory Coast next January and February.

If Cameroon qualify – and assuming Onana is still playing international football by then – United will potentially be without their number one for more than four weeks of the season.

During the period of the AFCON, Erik ten Hag's Red Devils are currently slated to play four Premier League fixtures – including home clashes with Tottenham and West Ham.

In a statement explaining his decision to represent Cameroon once again, Onana wrote: "In the world of football, as in life, decisive moments arise that require crucial choices to be made. In recent months, I have been confronted with trials marked by injustice and manipulation. Yet my unshakeable love and attachment to my homeland, Cameroon, remain intact."

Onana has won 34 senior caps, helping Cameroon to a third-placed finish at the last AFCON in 2021.

