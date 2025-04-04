How to watch England vs Belgium: Live streams for Nations League match
England vs Belgium sees the Lionesses try and compound an impressive last outing
Watch England vs Belgium and see two teams battling it out in the Nations League, with free live streams available globally.
England will be looking to prove they have consistent form after beating world champions Spain in February.
The fixture will kick-off at 20.00pm BST / 15.00pm ET on Friday, April 4.
Read on to find out how to watch England vs Belgium live streams.
Watch England vs Belgium in the Nations League in the UK
England vs Belgium will be televised by broadcaster ITV.
The game will go out on ITV 1 and on their streaming platform ITVX, starting at 20.00pm GMT on April 4.
ITV is a free service for those in the UK.
Watch England vs Belgium in the Nations League from anywhere
Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.
Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal
TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!
England vs Belgium preview
England seem to be hitting their peak form at just the right time with Euro 2025 starting in July.
Since the World Cup final in 2023 they have been inconsistent but now they are finding their groove once again.
Selection will be interesting, especially with a slight injury crises in the midfield.
In FourFourTwo's opinion England will come away with a 1-0 win.
Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.
