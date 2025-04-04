How to watch England vs Belgium: Live streams for Nations League match

By published

England vs Belgium sees the Lionesses try and compound an impressive last outing

Lucy Bronze of England speaks to Leah Williamson during the UEFA Women&#039;s Nations League 2024/25 Grp A3 MD2 match between England and Spain at Wembley Stadium on February 26, 2025 in London, England.
Leah Williamson and Lucy Bronze are staples of the England team (Image credit: Getty Images)
Watch England vs Belgium and see two teams battling it out in the Nations League, with free live streams available globally.

England will be looking to prove they have consistent form after beating world champions Spain in February.

England Euros squad

The fixture will kick-off at 20.00pm BST / 15.00pm ET on Friday, April 4.

Read on to find out how to watch England vs Belgium live streams.

Watch England vs Belgium in the Nations League in the UK

England vs Belgium will be televised by broadcaster ITV.

The game will go out on ITV 1 and on their streaming platform ITVX, starting at 20.00pm GMT on April 4.

ITV is a free service for those in the UK.

Watch England vs Belgium in the Nations League from anywhere

Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

England vs Belgium preview

Kelly has been forced to watch on the sidelines for the majority of this season

Chloe Kelly is on loan to Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

England seem to be hitting their peak form at just the right time with Euro 2025 starting in July.

Since the World Cup final in 2023 they have been inconsistent but now they are finding their groove once again.

Selection will be interesting, especially with a slight injury crises in the midfield.

In FourFourTwo's opinion England will come away with a 1-0 win.

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Sarah Rendell
Sarah Rendell
Women's football editor

Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.

