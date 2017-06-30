Huddersfield continue Premier League preparation with Lossl capture

Huddersfield Town have boosted their ranks with the loan signing of Denmark goalkeeper Jonas Lossl ahead of their maiden Premier League campaign.

Lossl has joined on a season-long agreement from Mainz, with the Terriers able to make the move permanent in 12 months' time.

The capture follows a busy Friday at John Smith's Stadium, with head coach David Wagner having signed an extended contract before the capture of Aaron Mooy - a loan star last term - in a club-record deal from Manchester City.

Wagner's men secured promotion backed up by a loan keeper, having deployed Liverpool's Danny Ward between the sticks for much of 2016-17.

Bringing Ward back appears to have been Wagner's plan, but it was scuppered by Anfield boss Jurgen Klopp.

Wagner said: "I've spoken with Jurgen and unfortunately he's made the decision that Danny Ward has to go back to Liverpool. This is a player we will not be able to bring to our club like we we've done with Aaron."

Lossl has a solitary cap for Denmark and made 27 Bundesliga appearances last season.