Huddersfield director Roger Burnley leaves club to focus on role with Asda

Huddersfield director Roger Burnley has left the club in order to focus on his role in charge of retail giant Asda.

Burnley, Asda’s president and chief executive, joined Huddersfield’s board in a non-executive role in 2015.

“Roger Burnley has resigned from his role as non-executive director on the Huddersfield Town board of directors with immediate effect,” the club said on their official website.

Huddersfield chairman Dean Hoyle said Burnley had made “a fantastic contribution” to the club’s success in recent years.

“Although his role is not one that’s hugely visible to supporters, I’d assure our fans that Roger has more than played his part in everything we’ve achieved here,” Hoyle added.

“Roger stepping down is totally understandable with the backdrop of his increasingly busy career leading Asda. He can now return to his previous role as a lifelong supporter.”