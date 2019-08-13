Hull blow away Tranmere with early goals at Prenton Park

Hull breezed into the second round of the Carabao Cup after securing a 3-0 victory over Tranmere at Prenton Park.

A Jon Toral goal after only 19 seconds got the Tigers off to a flyer before David Milinkovic added a second five minutes later.

Ryan Tafazolli headed home a third just before the break and despite a spirited second-half performance from Rovers they could not take one of their numerous chances.

The hosts gifted the initiative to their Championship opponents immediately from kick off.

A side-footed clearance by goalkeeper Scott Davies did not go far enough and when City worked the ball out wide to Brandon Fleming his cross was headed home by Toral from close range.

Soon after, Davies repelled a fierce shot from Josh Magennis but the Rovers defence failed to mop up the loose ball, allowing Milinkovic to bundle home at the second attempt.

Hull notched a third and effectively ended the contest a minute before the break when Tafazolli headed home a Milinkovic corner from inside the six-yard box.

The impressive Corey Blackett-Taylor smashed the crossbar from 30 yards for Rovers after the break but they could not find a way back into the match.