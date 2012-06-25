Huntelaar transfer talk quashed

With the Dutchman's contract set to expire next June, coupled with the blistering form that saw him net 29 goals last season to top the Bundesliga scoring charts, the 28-year-old is a reported transfer target for Premier League duo Manchester United and Chelsea.

But Heldt has denied that the former Ajax player, who moved to Schalke in 2010, is set for pastures new and insisted that Huntelaar's future remains in Germany.

"Klaas-Jan Huntelaar is still under contract with our club," Heldt told Reviersport.

"He is pretty much aware that we are very keen to prolong his contract and as far as I know he is also keen to do so."

By Matt Maltby