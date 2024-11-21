'I couldn't say to Manchester United': Robert Lewandowski reveals transfer talks and explains how he agreed to go to Old Trafford

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski has detailed just how close he was to joining Manchester United back in 2012.

The former Bayern Munich striker - ranked at no.50 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest footballers of all time - has enjoyed a glittering career and continues to find success at the Nou Camp under Hansi Flick.

However, having enjoyed early success at Borussia Dortmund in the early 2010s, the formiddable Poland international has now explained how he almost signed for the Red Devils.

Robert Lewandowski details what happened during his failed move to Manchester United

Robert Lewandowski celebrates a goal for Poland against Andorra in November 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I remember one conversation with Sir Alex Ferguson," Lewandowski told former United defender Ferdinand during the latest episode of Rio Ferdinand Presents. "I decided to join Manchester United in 2012.

"I remember the conversation that was before pre-season, we were playing some games. I knew that he [Ferguson] was going to call to me. And at half-time, I was subbed off because I knew that I was playing 45 minutes.

Robert Lewandowski celebrates a goal for Barcelona (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I had the call. And that time, you know, my English, that was on a different level. Especially if I'm going to speak with this kind of guy - Sir Alex Ferguson. I was very nervous and he called. I said, 'Hello, my name is Robert Lewandowski'. He said, 'Hi, hi...' you know, in this Scottish accent.

"I knew what I should tell him - Yeah, of course, I want to join Manchester United."

Despite the verbal agreement being reached, Lewandowski explained that Borussia Dortmund soon stepped in, preventing any deal from happening.

"I remember also the conversation with the president of Dortmund," the current Barcelona forward added. "He said to me, they need him. They're not going to sign me to Manchester United because I'm so important for them. It wasn't the perfect time.

"But that time I said yes, that's true. I said yes to join Manchester United because if Sir Alex Ferguson calls you, you cannot say no, you know. Especially when I was 22 or 23 years old. And at that time I was playing for Dortmund. I was happy, but Manchester United were like the prime of Manchester United."

In FourFourTwo's view, Lewandowski would have added a completely different dimention to Fergie's attack and could have gone on to cement himself as one of the Premier League best.