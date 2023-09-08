Manchester United legend questions club's transfer business amid Jadon Sancho spat

Andy Cole has raised doubts about the environment at Manchester United, following Jadon Sancho's public falling out with Erik ten Hag.

Sancho hit back at his manager's decision to omit him from the matchday squad for last weekend's defeat at Arsenal due to poor training performance.

And, as a result, the 23-year-old England forward's Man United future appears uncertain.

It's fair to say Sancho has flattered to deceive since joining United from Borussia Dortmund for £73m two years ago – and he's not the first big name to find it tough going at Old Trafford, as Cole noted. The 1993/94 Premier League Golden Boot winner told Betfred (via Football365): "You can look at it from both sides.

"When you buy a footballer, you buy the player with the intention of getting the best out of them and from the player's perspective, they're aiming to get the best out of the football club. That's the way football works.

"If Sancho leaves, then people are going to question whether United did enough to help Jadon realise his potential. In football, everybody heaps the attention on the players if things don't work out well, but you need to ask why it didn't work out.

"Using Paul Pogba as an example, the media and fans always reflect on whether they believe a player's arrogant or believes that they're better than the club.

"However, a club with the stature of Manchester United buys a player because they believe they're one of the best players in the world and they're going to improve their team, and they bought Jadon Sancho because they believe he's a really good player.

"If it doesn't work out for Jadon at Manchester United, then why didn't it work out? Is it just down to the player or is it down to the football club as well?"

What REALLY happened between Jadon Sancho and Erik ten Hag

With most major transfer windows now closed until winter, Sancho is unlikely to leave Man United immediately.

But whether he can reclaim his place in the team after seemingly burning bridges with his boss remains to be seen.

Sancho had already been limited to substitute appearances this season prior to being dropped, but even that level of involvement looks like something of a pipe dream as thing stand.

