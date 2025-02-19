'I have found myself again. At Manchester United, I continued working mentally and physically - I was preparing for this moment' United star provides insight to difficulties at Old Trafford

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim cannot seem to get a winning formula out of his side

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim looks bereft of ideas and confidence already.

The 40-year-old - ranked at no.11 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now - is struggling to get a tune out his players at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils now 15th in the Premier League table.

Concerns have again heightened in recent weeks given the ever-growing injury list that now includes Amad, Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte, with Amorim relying on success in the FA Cup or the Europa League to help save his first season in England.

What is truly going wrong for Manchester United?

Lisandro Martinez is out for the season after he tore his ACL in the defeat to Crystal Palace (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have been exiled, with the deep-rooted problems seemingly veering their head once again for the next Manchester United boss to deal with.

It remains to be seen how long the Red Devils will struggle for, with the gap between themselves and fellow rivals Manchester City and Liverpool seemingly increasing week in, week out, so what is going wrong and how does Amorim stop the rot?

Amorim has often cut a frustrated figure on the Old Trafford touchline (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another dilemma to solve is that of Antony's up-turn in form whilst on loan with Real Betis. The 24-year-old could not find any level of consistency following his high-profile move from Ajax in 2022 but has since sprung into life in Spain.

Many believe the sheer pressure cast upon the Brazilian winger's shoulder was too much to handle at times and Antony has since admitted he is beginning to rediscover his love for football once again, which tells you everything you need to know about Manchester United's woes.

“The most important thing is that I have found myself again,” he told Betis TV in a recent sit-down interview. “I am happy to be enjoying myself every day. Things go well when we are well, happy, content. In four games I scored three goals and gave an assist. I expected it and I didn't expect it. I have worked mentally and physically to get to this moment.

“I am very happy about that. When I was in England I continued working mentally and physically. I was also feeling well. I was preparing for this moment. Now, I am very happy to be enjoying and living an incredible moment.”

Antony already has three goals and one assist in just four games (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Antony is clearly not cut out for the demands of English football. Often labelled a one-trick pony, his future may now lie away from Old Trafford and Manchester United would be silly not to listen to offers for him come the summer.

Amorim's side are back in action on Saturday as they take on Everton in the Premier League at Goodison Park.