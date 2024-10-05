‘I reckon it was 50-50, Erik ten Hag staying or going. The spine has to be stronger’: Manchester United legend offers verdict on manager situation

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is facing intense speculation over his future at Old Trafford - but for one club legend, that pressure is just a continuation of what he felt over the summer.

The Manchester United hierarchy spoke to a number of managers over potentially replacing Ten Hag in the summer, before eventually deciding to stick with the Dutchman. In doing so, they triggered a one-year extension in his contract to keep him at the club until the summer of 2026.

That decision looks to be a mistake, though, as Manchester United falter at the start of the 2024/25 season. Defeats in the Premier League to Brighton, Liverpool and Tottenham haven't been helped by their opening two matches in the Europa League, while performances also haven't given much room for optimism.

Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham believes Ten Hag's future was touch and go

Sheringham has offered his verdict on Ten Hag's future

For former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham, Ten Hag's future in the summer could have gone either way, with the FA Cup victory just managing to save his position at the club.

“I reckon it was 50-50, him staying or leaving,” Sheringham exclusively tells FFT. “Champions League football is the minimum requirement and he failed.

Ten Hag is facing the sack at Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

"On the other hand, what a way to win the FA Cup – not only against your local rivals but also the best team in the country. You have to applaud him for that."

Speaking in the summer, Sheringham also believed plenty of focus needed to be on new signings - specifically at centre-half, in central midfielder and up front.

"The spine has to be stronger," Sheringham adds. "It’s not wingers and full-backs that win titles, but centre-backs, midfielders and forwards.”

But while Manchester United did heed that advice, adding Matthijs de Ligt, Manuel Ugarte and Joshua Zirkzee to the side, a significant impact still hasn't been felt two months into the new campaign. Ten Hag, therefore, is coming under increasing scrutiny, with the result against Aston Villa on Sunday seemingly key to his future at the Red Devils.