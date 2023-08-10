‘I think they’re bluffing’ Amazon documentary We Are Newcastle United takes viewers inside the club’s £40m transfer deal for Anthony Gordon

Prime Video’s We Are Newcastle United docu-series launches on Friday 11 August. The first instalment offers unique, fly-on-the-wall access to the way Newcastle’s £40m purchase of Everton forward Anthony Gordon played out.

In episode one, cameras shadow co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi as they battle the limitations of Financial Fair Play in pursuit of their key January transfer target.

“Anthony was a player we had a big interest in last summer,” says Technical Director Dan Ashworth as he addresses the board while Amazon cameras roll during the January window.

“We put in an offer in the summer, he [Gordon] actually hits a load of criteria for us: good character references, knows the Premier League and he could hit the ground running for the second half of the season. So it'd be one that we'd be really interested in exploring.”

However, with five days left in the window, Newcastle’s offer to Everton for the purchase of Gordon is rejected. Everton are pushing for £50m, plus around £10m in add-ons for their player.

“Everybody thinks that whatever the fair market value is, let's add another 20% to it and sell it to Newcastle,” complains co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi. “Yasir likes him [Gordon], but at the right price. Not at the wrong price,” explains Staveley, sharing the opinion of Newcastle’s Saudi Arabian Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

In a later scene, Al-Rumayyan explains “I don't usually get involved in: ‘we should get this player or that player’. Okay, he's good. Definitely. But we're not going to overspend. Otherwise, you're going to be in breach of the Fair Play. Emotions are very, very important, especially in football. But at the same time, the emotions should come last, not first.”

A Zoom conference call then shows Jacobo Solis, Head of Europe Direct Investments for the Saudi Public Investment Fund, giving his opinion: “I feel we should set a ceiling right away, and don't go beyond that.” On the same call Newcastle’s Chief Executive Darren Eales adds his thoughts: “From an FFP perspective, no more than 40 [million], and perhaps some add ons.”

Staveley emphasises the risk of not doing a deal for Gordon: “Eddie [Howe] is going to think: ‘How am I going to deliver Champions League football for next season?’ I don't want him pressured. If we can only spend a certain limited amount, and we can't spend beyond, we're going to have to assume that we're not going to hit Champions League next season.”

In the next scene Staveley picks up the phone to Everton, telling them: “The key thing which we can do is we are prepared to do all the cash upfront, however, the issue is the purchase price.”

But it appears Everton aren’t budging.

Staveley then updates Dan Ashworth on the phone while in a taxi with Ghodoussi: “I think they're bluffing,” she tells the Technical Director. “What I promise you - and I appreciate that you don't want to lose the deal, and Eddie doesn't - we all are aligned. But at least give us the opportunity just to play hardball.”

Weighing up the prospect of bringing Anthony Gordon to Newcastle, Staveley explains on camera: “We know with Eddie, he [Gordon] is just going to… flourish. It's hard. Anthony's going to be one of the best players in the league. He's just extraordinary, and Eddie adores him. But at the moment, I recognise, we don't have the ability to spend what we would like to spend on players.”

Ahead of a make or break call to Everton, Ghodoussi says to his wife: “Think about what you're gonna say for a minute.”

“I know what I'm going to say.” Staveley calmly replies. Before calling Everton and telling them: “We saw His Excellency [Al Rumayyan], very late last night. We've just had a very difficult conversation. I'm trying really hard to get to 45 [million] plus five [million add-ons], and they just won't do it. Do you know how hard we've worked with you to try and make sure [this deal happens] We've tried to justify it… Eddie’s even spoken to His Excellency, but the board just won't do it.”

With less than 48 hours to go until the window closes, the hardball negotiating tactic works and Newcastle secure a deal for Anthony Gordon for the price they wanted. Reported to be £40 million plus £5 million in add ons.

With the deal agreed, Staveley and Ghodoussi Facetime their new signing: “How are you my friend? Lovely to meet you, mate.” says Ghodoussi. “I'm so excited you've joined us,” beams Staveley. “Sincere apologies, we should be there with you to greet and welcome you to the best club in the world. You’ve been top of our target list for a long time so we're gonna look after you really well. You've got our numbers. If there's anything you ever need…

Gordon smiles back on the call and tells his new bosses: “I’m really happy, I can’t wait to get going”.

Reflecting on the deal, Staveley tells the Amazon cameras: “Obviously, there was a lot of pushback on the price. Luckily, I'm very driven. I’m not a good personal loser - so that’s good!”

The first episode of We Are Newcastle United launches on Prime Video on 11 August, with new episodes launching weekly

