Newcastle United reach agreement for Anthony Gordon from Everton: report
Newcastle United have signed Anthony Gordon from Everton to strengthen their top four bid
Newcastle United have agreed a deal to sign Everton star Anthony Gordon, according to reports.
The move is said to be worth around £40 million – £20m shy of what Everton reportedly turned down from Chelsea last summer – with the contract being described as a "long-term deal".
The transfer is expected to go through in the next 24 to 48 hours and strengthens Newcastle in attack for the second half of the season, as they chase Europe and look forward to a potential first cup final in 24 years, having beaten Southampton 1-0 in the Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg this week.
The deal has been confirmed to have gone through (opens in new tab) by renowned Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab).
Newcastle were rivalling Chelsea for Gordon's signature – though this deal now leaves the Toffees in a precarious place with the transfer window slamming shut on Tuesday.
Everton are still without a manager and could yet lose midfield star Amadou Onana, who is attracting interest. The Merseysiders sit 19th in the Premier League table, level on points with bottom-placed Southampton.
To make matters worse this week, they were beaten to the transfer of Arnaut Danjuma by Tottenham Hotspur, despite the Dutch winger having completed media duties for the club, just needing to hand in a signed contract to the FA to confirm his move.
Gordon is set to compete with the likes of Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron for a place in the Toon set-up.
The 21-year-old is estimated to be worth around €40m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).
More Newcastle United stories
Newcastle have broken the top 20 richest clubs in the world, according to one list.
The Magpies hold interest in three Chelsea stars while Scott McTominay has been linked with a move.
Meanwhile, Eddie Howe's 'timeout tactic' has been causing a stir in the Premier League.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
