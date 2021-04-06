I think we can beat any team - Chiefs forward Kambole

Kaizer Chiefs striker Lazarous Kambole has highlighted the belief in the Amakhosi squad with the Zambian stating that they back themselves to beat any team they come up against.

Chiefs will be looking to build on big wins over Orlando Pirates in the league and Wydad Casablanca in the Caf Champions League when they face Stellenbosch on Tuesday evening.

Chiefs currently sit ninth on the DStv Premiership log and will be looking to pick up three points as they aim to climb the table.

Speaking ahead of the clash against Stellies, Kambole admitted that while it will be a tough game, he backs his team to beat anyone with the quality in the squad.

“Yah, it’s gonna be a different ball game,” said Kambole.

“But we’ll do our homework as Kaizer Chiefs, and it ain’t gonna be an easy game. So we just have to give it all and make sure we collect maximum points. I think looking at the calibre of the team, I think we can beat any team with the right mentality, the right attitude, and I am positive, the fact that we’ll be playing at home again in Stellenbosch.

"I’m sure we have a great chance of winning. No, the game [against Wydad Cssablanca] was tough, because we were a man down, which changed our system, we have to adjust to the game. But the most important thing is that we’ve won, and just a great effort from the team.

"Yah, in terms of the motivation, because we’ve played two difficult games, and we’ve won all of them, like the previous games we were not winning. So it’s a morale booster for the team and for us as players, and we just looking forward to the next game.”