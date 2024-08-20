Liverpool working on four transfers in hectic end to summer window: report

It’s been a summer of change off the pitch at Liverpool, but that has not translated into a flurry of new faces on the pitch.

New boss Arne Slot got his tenure off to a winning start on Saturday, when his side saw off Premier League new boys Ipswich Town after the Dutchman took up his new position alongside new sporting director Richard Hughes earlier this summer.

The club remain the only team in the Premier League not to make a new signing this summer following last year’s third-place finish under outgoing boss Jurgen Klopp, but that could soon change as we enter the final ten days of the transfer window.

VIDEO: How Arne Slot Has ALREADY Transformed Liverpool

That’s because the Reds are reportedly working on bringing in four new faces before the end of the month as Liverpool look to get over their failure to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

According to journalist Chris Wheatley, 19-year-old Gent forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo is closing in on a move to Anfield, with Liverpool said to be leading the likes of Leicester and Southampton in the race for his signature.

Another attacking talent has also been linked in the shape of €60million-rated former Fulham and Everton winger Ademola Lookman, who scored a Europa League final hat-trick for Atalanta last season. The 26-year-old is being tracked amid doubts over the long-term futures of Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ademola Lookman of Atalanta (Image credit: Getty Images)

Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili has been strongly linked with the club in recent weeks as Liverpool look for a long-term successor to Alisson Becker and Marca report that the club are set for fresh talks with Valencia over the Georgian number one after seeing three bids knocked back.

Los Ches are said to be holding out for an asking price of €40million, with Liverpool’s last bid said to be €5million short.

Finally, TEAMtalk claim that Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka is being linked with the club, despite Slot being happy with his midfielder options. Goretzka has seen new boss Vincent Kompany sign Joao Palhinha from Fulham, which is set to limit his playing time in Bavaria. The Reds may face competition from Real Madrid and Barcelona for the 29-year-old however, with the possibility that any move for him could be shelved until the January transfer window.

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool to pursue replacement for key defender: report

Newcastle United learn new asking price for Liverpool defender amid Marc Guehi failings: report

Chelsea to sack Enzo Maresca and Jack Grealish to shine: FourFourTwo's 2024/25 predictions for the Premier League