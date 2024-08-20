Liverpool working on four transfers in hectic end to summer window: report

By
published

Liverpool are yet to make a summer signing - but that could soon change

Liverpool manager Arne Slot
Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s been a summer of change off the pitch at Liverpool, but that has not translated into a flurry of new faces on the pitch. 

New boss Arne Slot got his tenure off to a winning start on Saturday, when his side saw off Premier League new boys Ipswich Town after the Dutchman took up his new position alongside new sporting director Richard Hughes earlier this summer. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.