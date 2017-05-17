Icardi: I will play Champions League with Inter

Inter captain Mauro Icardi said he will play Champions League football with the Italian giants, despite another forgettable season in Milan.

Icardi has enjoyed another fine campaign at San Siro with 24 league goals, however, Inter continue to struggle following a fourth consecutive defeat.

Following the sacking of Stefano Pioli – who replaced Frank de Boer in November – Inter suffered a shock 2-1 loss at home to Sassuolo, leaving the club in eighth position and set to miss out on European football.

However, Icardi used social media to pledge his commitment to Inter.

"The Champions League? Yes, I'll play in it with these colours," the 24-year-old Argentine forward wrote on Instagram.

"Because this is the team which made me grow, because it's the team which took me to where I've always dreamed of, because it's the team which has given me the honour and responsibility of being captain, something I carry with pride ALWAYS.

"In beautiful moments but above all in bad moments, for that and for other reasons but above all because this is the team that I LOVE!"

Inter are at Lazio on Sunday before closing out their season against Udinese on May 28.