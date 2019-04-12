Marco Silva responds to speculation linking Idrissa Gueye with Manchester United

United are in the market for at least one new midfield enforcer with Ander Herrera set to depart for PSG on a free transfer this summer, and tabloid stories have linked Gueye with an Old Trafford switch.

The Senegal has made no secret of his desire to move on to bigger things in the near future, admitting that he was “disappointed” after a late move to PSG failed to materialised in January.

But Toffees chief Silva says it is too soon to discuss a prospective transfer of the 29-year-old – and knows nothing of the rumours anyway.

"It’s new to me,” he told media. “No concerns about that.

“All the speculation is in the media and will come in the next few days or weeks.

“It’s something natural. I’m not here to answer about the possible rumours."

Everton and Gueye visit Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.

Then read...

AWARDS Who SHOULD win the PFA Player of the Year awards this season – FourFourTwo writers make their picks

UNPOPULAR OPINION I’m a Chelsea fan – and we'll be better off without Eden Hazard