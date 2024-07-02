IFAB's lawmakers: Who's part of the panel deciding on the rules of football?

Five of IFAB's decision-makers, including Luis Figo, Arsene Wenger, and Pierluigi Collina

The IFAB is the panel behind football rules - but they have caught some flack for a number of controversial decisions.

The group was founded in 1886 in order to establish regulations for the sport in international competitions.

The board meets twice a year, with one meeting to decide on possible changes to the rules governing the game, and another to discuss internal affairs.

Who are IFAB's lawmakers?

The following is a list of IFAB's panels and subcommittes, as per the IFAB organisation.

Advisory Panel

Mercy Akide: FIFA

Daniel Amokachi: CAF

Zvonimir Boban: UEFA

Kay Cossington: IFAB

Diederik Dewaele: ECA

Todd Durbin: WLF

Jill Ellis: FIFA

Carlos Enrique Fernández Cruz: CONCACAF

Luís Figo: UEFA

Cheryl Foster: IFAB

Aaron Hughes: IFA

Mehdi Mahdavikia: AFC

Pedro Martínez Losa: SFA

Francisco Maturana: CONMEBOL

Hidetoshi Nakata: AFC

Geremi Njitap: FIFPRO

Nery Pumpido: CONMEBOL

Jamaal Shabazz: CONCACAF

Ivan Vicelich: OFC

Arsène Wenger: FIFA

Lydia Williams: FIFA

Technical panel

Enrique Cáceres: CONMEBOL

Noumandiez Doué: CAF

Shamsul Maidin: AFC

Nicola Rizzoli: CONCACAF

Roberto Rosetti: UEFA

Kevin Stoltenkamp: OFC

Technical subcommittee:

Crawford Allan: SFA

Massimo Busacca: FIFA

William Campbell: IFA

Pierluigi Collina: FIFA

David Elleray: IFAB

Lee Evans: FAW

Arsene Wenger is on the board (Image credit: Getty Images)

The IFAB is made up of an Advisory Panel, Technical Panel, and a Technical Subcommittee.

Some of the most prominent names include former Real Madrid winger Luis Figo, Arsenal’s former boss Arsene Wenger, Japan legend Hidetoshi Nakata, president of San Diego Wave Jill Ellis, and Welsh referee Cheryl Foster. Other names include former referee Pierluigi Collina, UEFA chief of football Zvonimir Boban, and Pedro Losa, Scotland women’s head coach.

The panel has come into disrepute on occasion - one of the most recent controversies was when they brought forth the idea of having sin-bins.

The Football lawmakers decided not to expand a trial of sin-bins or introduce blue cards but said that they will look to test new rules to improve player behaviour.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino ruled out the introduction of blue cards in elite football despite trials being carried out since 2017.

Pierluigi Collina makes up part of the board, too (Image credit: Getty)

"Any potential wider application will only be considered once the impact of these changes have been reviewed," IFAB said in a statement after its annual general meeting in March.

When the idea of using blue cards to indicate a 10-minute sin-bin emerged last month, Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou expressed concern that temporary dismissals would "destroy the game." Meanwhile, former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Newcastle manager Eddie Howe also voiced their criticism.

