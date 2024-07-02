IFAB's lawmakers: Who's part of the panel deciding on the rules of football?
IFAB's lawmakers help to shape football as we know it
The IFAB is the panel behind football rules - but they have caught some flack for a number of controversial decisions.
The group was founded in 1886 in order to establish regulations for the sport in international competitions.
The board meets twice a year, with one meeting to decide on possible changes to the rules governing the game, and another to discuss internal affairs.
Who are IFAB's lawmakers?
The following is a list of IFAB's panels and subcommittes, as per the IFAB organisation.
Advisory Panel
- Mercy Akide: FIFA
- Daniel Amokachi: CAF
- Zvonimir Boban: UEFA
- Kay Cossington: IFAB
- Diederik Dewaele: ECA
- Todd Durbin: WLF
- Jill Ellis: FIFA
- Carlos Enrique Fernández Cruz: CONCACAF
- Luís Figo: UEFA
- Cheryl Foster: IFAB
- Aaron Hughes: IFA
- Mehdi Mahdavikia: AFC
- Pedro Martínez Losa: SFA
- Francisco Maturana: CONMEBOL
- Hidetoshi Nakata: AFC
- Geremi Njitap: FIFPRO
- Nery Pumpido: CONMEBOL
- Jamaal Shabazz: CONCACAF
- Ivan Vicelich: OFC
- Arsène Wenger: FIFA
- Lydia Williams: FIFA
Technical panel
- Enrique Cáceres: CONMEBOL
- Noumandiez Doué: CAF
- Shamsul Maidin: AFC
- Nicola Rizzoli: CONCACAF
- Roberto Rosetti: UEFA
- Kevin Stoltenkamp: OFC
Technical subcommittee:
- Crawford Allan: SFA
- Massimo Busacca: FIFA
- William Campbell: IFA
- Pierluigi Collina: FIFA
- David Elleray: IFAB
- Lee Evans: FAW
The IFAB is made up of an Advisory Panel, Technical Panel, and a Technical Subcommittee.
Some of the most prominent names include former Real Madrid winger Luis Figo, Arsenal’s former boss Arsene Wenger, Japan legend Hidetoshi Nakata, president of San Diego Wave Jill Ellis, and Welsh referee Cheryl Foster. Other names include former referee Pierluigi Collina, UEFA chief of football Zvonimir Boban, and Pedro Losa, Scotland women’s head coach.
The panel has come into disrepute on occasion - one of the most recent controversies was when they brought forth the idea of having sin-bins.
VIDEO: Why Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is SO GOOD
The Football lawmakers decided not to expand a trial of sin-bins or introduce blue cards but said that they will look to test new rules to improve player behaviour.
Fifa president Gianni Infantino ruled out the introduction of blue cards in elite football despite trials being carried out since 2017.
"Any potential wider application will only be considered once the impact of these changes have been reviewed," IFAB said in a statement after its annual general meeting in March.
When the idea of using blue cards to indicate a 10-minute sin-bin emerged last month, Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou expressed concern that temporary dismissals would "destroy the game." Meanwhile, former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Newcastle manager Eddie Howe also voiced their criticism.
