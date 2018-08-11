I'll always give my best no matter what's going on – Pogba after inspiring United win

Paul Pogba said he will always give his best to the Manchester United fans and his team-mates "no matter what's going on" in a curious Instagram post following Friday's victory over Leicester City.

Pogba wore the captain's armband and scored a penalty in an impressive performance as United opened their Premier League campaign with a 2-1 win at home to Leicester.

A World Cup winner with France at Russia 2018, Pogba has been linked to LaLiga champions Barcelona and former club Juventus following a difficult season under United manager Jose Mourinho last term.

Mourinho has cut a frustrated figure following United's failure to meet his transfer demands, with no players joining Fred, Diogo Dalot and Lee Grant in Manchester, after the Portuguese boss requested at least two more signings before Thursday's deadline.

After helping get United's season off to a victorious start despite only returning to training on Monday, Pogba uploaded a photo with the accompanying caption: "I'll always give my best to the fans and my teammates no matter what's going on #pogfeelings".

Pogba converted a third-minute penalty to set the tone at Old Trafford, where Leicester responded well and enjoyed strong spells before Luke Shaw doubled the lead with seven minutes remaining.

Jamie Vardy came off the bench and pulled a goal back in the 92nd minute but United held on for all three points, and with a World Cup under his belt, star midfielder Pogba is targeting more silverware.

"I won't be full from a World Cup," Pogba told Sky Sports. "I know it's a great cup, it will stay in my mind, but I want to win all the trophies. I haven't won the Premier League, I haven't won the Champions League, I haven't won the Euros so there are more to win.

"That [the World Cup] is in the past, it is part of history. I am someone who likes challenges and wants to progress and you have to leave it behind now.

"You have to keep it in mind, but you have to keep working to get better and better because I am still quite young. I want to progress and get better again and I want to win more trophies.

"We should start the Premier League with a win and we did today. We knew it was going to be difficult because some of us, including myself, didn't have any pre-season games.

"I came back on Monday so it was very difficult for the legs and the stamina but we played very well. We just want to go up and that's it."