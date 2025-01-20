In-form Arsenal star set for move - with huge €70m fee touted by club chief: report

Arsenal could be about to rake in a big windfall from the sale of a player very much in form.

The Gunners are looking primarily to add to their squad rather than get names off the book this month, with Mikel Arteta reduced to the bare bones of his team. Arsenal squandered a 2-0 lead to Aston Villa at the weekend, with the Basque boss admitting before the draw that he wants to bring in a new face before the window closes at the start of February.

“At the moment we don't have them, we are actively trying to find the best possible solution but we will have to wait and see what we can do,” he told reporters.

Arsenal might be the beneficiaries of a big sale, to help fund new signings

Benjamin Sesko is linked with Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal have been linked with several forwards, including Benjamin Sesko, as Arteta has admitted that he would like cover with both Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus sidelined.

Saka picked up a hamstring injury in December before Jesus was ruled out for the season during the FA Cup third round defeat to Manchester United when he damaged his anterior cruciate ligament.

Arsenal are short of numbers in attaack (Image credit: Getty Images)

As the Gunners scrimp the money together to afford a new name, Nuno Tavares is a forgotten man on the payroll who could help boost the coffers for a new buy.

A report from CaughtOffside says that the left-back, on loan with Lazio, is in such good form that he's beginning to interest Premier League sides again. Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla has confirmed that Chelsea are in the race for his signature.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tavares has an option to join the Biancazzurri should he hit a number of targets this season – but the interest is still good news for Arsenal, who will have a sell-on percentage. Even better news, Lazio president Claudio Lotito confirmed earlier this season that he values the star north of €70 million.

While FourFourTwo understands that the 24-year-old isn't valued to be worth as much as that by the sides interested in signing him, Arsenal still stand to make money from his next transfer.

Nuno Tavares looks like bringing a fee to Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sky Sports' transfer expert Dharmesh Sheth has claimed that the figure is believed to be 20 per cent – while the sale of Tavares to Lazio will trigger a fee, too – meaning that Arsenal could make around £20m if Lazio get their asking price. According to the BBC, the Portuguese only joined the north Londoners for £8m, meaning that they could stand to make a good profit on his depature.

Tavares is worth €25m, as per Transfermarkt. Arsenal take on Dinamo Zagreb this week, as Champions League action returns.