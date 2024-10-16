Incredible Arsenal transfer described as 'a madness' in Italy

Arsenal are in the hunt for Premier League silverware this season

An Arsenal transfer has led to some evocative language in one Italian report, describing it as 'crazy' and 'madness'.

Mikel Arteta's side have made an impressive start to the new Premier League season, winning five of their opening seven matches. They even held current champions Manchester City to a 2-2 draw, conceding at the death via a John Stones equaliser back in September.

The Gunners are back in action against Bournemouth on Saturday and with competition for places higher than ever, the defender in question is likely to start against the Cherries.

Arsenal star Riccardo Calafiori should have been a prime target to Juventus, claim the Italian media

Riccardo Calafiori in action for Italy at Euro 2024 (Image credit: James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)

Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori joined the club for £42 million this summer and has been something of an instant hit at the Emirates Stadium.

The 22-year-old has even forced out regular Ben White from the team in recent weeks, further hinting at the positive impact he has had under Arteta so far this season.

Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Losing Calafiori was madness," Italian football journalist Valentina Ballarini told Italian media BianconeraNews recently. "I don’t know how to define it in any other way. It was a madness in our football, the most evident in recent years.

“There have been many, it’s true, caused by the economic power that we no longer have for some time, but that of Calafiori drives me crazy in a negative way.”

Calafiori spent time at Roma before moving to Switzerland back in 2022. He then moved back to his homeland, transferring to Bologna, before his summer move to Arsenal came.

“How could Roma lightheartedly let go of a player like that?" added Ballarini. "How could they not see his infinite potential and not trust him despite his many physical problems? Why didn’t Juventus go all in on the defender instead of spending €50m for Douglas Luiz and €15m for [Juan] Cabal?”

Why Arsenal Want Riccardo Calafiori So Badly

In FourFourTwo's view, Ballarini does perhaps have a point, given how effortlessly the young Italian has seemingly adapted to the demands of the Premier League.

Arsenal transfers under Sporting Director Edu Gaspar have been well constructed it must be said, given Declan Rice, Ben White and Martin Odegaard have also fitted into Arteta's clear philosophy at the club.

Who is Riccardo Calafiori?

Riccardo Calafiori is an Italian defender who can play as a centre-back and as a left-back. He left Bologna to sign for Arsenal in the summer, costing somewhere in the region of £42m.

A talented acquisition, Calafiori was a standout star for Bologna as they qualified for the UEFA Champions League last season, featuring heavily under Thiago Motta before he moved to Juventus to become their new manager.