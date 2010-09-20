Iniesta to become a father

"Hi everyone, my future fatherhood has just been reported," Iniesta, 26, wrote on his website after local media said he and his partner Anna had taken advantage of a post-World Cup break to conceive the child.

"I just wanted to confirm the news and tell you that's it's a time filled with happiness for all of us," he added.

However, he said he was unhappy with the "very ugly" way the pregnancy had been made public.

"It's a very personal issue and the methods that were used to get the news disappoint me a great deal," he added, without elaborating.

"I hope that you all understand that my partner and I don't want to publicly discuss this issue, which is so marvellous for us."

An unusually large number of babies born in Barcelona this year became known as "the Iniesta generation" as they arrived nine months after he scored a dramatic goal at Chelsea that took Barca through to the 2009 Champions League final.