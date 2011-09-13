Iniesta out for month with muscle tear

Iniesta was replaced by Spain team-mate Cesc Fabregas shortly before half-time at the Nou Camp, before Barca conceded a stoppage-time goal to draw 2-2 with the seven-times European champions.

"Tests have confirmed that the player suffered damage to the femoral biceps of the left leg," the La Liga club said in a statement on their website.

"The approximate time he will be out of action is four weeks," they added.

Iniesta joins injured pair Gerard Pique and Alexis Sanchez on the sidelines.