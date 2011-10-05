Injured Negredo out of Spain squad

Negredo, 26, who extended his contract with Sevilla until 2016 on Tuesday, was the highest scoring Spanish player in La Liga last season with 20 goals, and is vying for a place in the Spain side to travel to Poland and Ukraine next year.

The Spanish federation said a replacement would not be called up for Friday´s trip to play the Czech Republic and next Tuesday´s clash at home to Scotland.

Holders Spain have already qualified from Group I.