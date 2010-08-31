Injured Puyol pulls out of Spain squad

The Barcelona defender failed to complete the side's first training session in Las Rozas near Madrid and tests showed he had damaged a calf muscle.

Osasuna defender Nacho Monreal has been called up as a replacement.

The world champions start the defence of their European title with a Euro 2012 qualifier against Liechtenstein in Vaduz on Friday. They travel to play Argentina in a friendly four days later.

