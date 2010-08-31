Injured Puyol pulls out of Spain squad
MADRID - Spain defender Carles Puyol has pulled out of the squad to play Liechtenstein and Argentina due to a calf injury, the federation said on its website on Tuesday.
The Barcelona defender failed to complete the side's first training session in Las Rozas near Madrid and tests showed he had damaged a calf muscle.
Osasuna defender Nacho Monreal has been called up as a replacement.
The world champions start the defence of their European title with a Euro 2012 qualifier against Liechtenstein in Vaduz on Friday. They travel to play Argentina in a friendly four days later.
