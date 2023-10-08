Inter Miami boss Tata Martino addresses Lionel Messi Barcelona return rumours

Inter Miami head coach Tata Martino has given his thoughts on speculation linking Lionel Messi with a sensational loan return to Barcelona.

With Miami now mathematically out of MLS playoff contention, their campaign will end after their final regular season fixture on 21 October.

The 2024 campaign doesn't get underway until February, leaving Messi facing a three-month off-season – unless he heads back to Barca on loan...

In the past, European MLS stars like David Beckham and Thierry Henry have had brief loan spells back across the pond (Beckham with AC Milan and Henry with Arsenal), and it's not out of the question that Messi could follow suit in January.

The Argentine's current manager has been tight-lipped on such rumours, though. Speaking as Messi prepares to join up with his country for the latest international break, Martino said:

"Is he going for fun? Maybe he's going to visit Barcelona. Other than that, I don't know anything else about it."

Talk of Barcelona possibly making a loan swoop for their legendary former player intensified earlier this week, after the club posted a set of intriguing Messi-themed images on their Instagram account.

Messi made an emotional exit from Barca in the summer of 2021 as they were unable to afford to extend his contract.

He spent the next two seasons at PSG, before putting pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year deal with Inter Miami in July this year – going on to bang in 11 goals in his first 13 appearances for the Florida outfit.

