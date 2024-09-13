Why Bournemouth vs Chelsea Premier League clash is set for unusual kick-off time

The Premier League is back this weekend but with a noticeable change to the usual schedule.

AFC Bournemouth host Chelsea on Saturday in a televised clash that will be broadcast to UK audiences via Sky Sports. The game was originally set for 3pm before it was selected for live transmission.

But rather than the usual slot of 5.30pm, the Blues trip to the Vitality Stadium will kick-off at 8pm on Saturday night.

VIDEO: Why Joao Felix To Chelsea SHOULDN'T Work... But Does

Why Bournemouth v Chelsea is kicking-off at 8pm?

Once Sky Sports selected the game for live coverage, the original kick-off needed rescheduling.

This is due to UK 3pm blackout rule, which means no football matches can be televised from 14:25 to 17:25 on a regular Saturday during the season.

Sky Sports do, this season, normally have the 5.30pm slot to broadcast games, with TNT Sports taking the Saturday lunchtime window. However, they are already showing Aston Villa’s clash with Everton at that time.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Cole Palmer and Chelsea head to Bournemouth looking for their second Premier League win of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a result, Bournemouth against Chelsea will take place directly after the game at Villa Park finishes, set for an 8pm kick-off – allowing Sky Sports to broadcast both games.

Sky are also showing games in the Friday Night Football slot throughout the season. But that was not an option on this occasion, coming directly off the back of an international window.

More stories

Premier League injury update

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag's successor named, as pundit slams board

Angel Gomes has given nod to Manchester United return - with contract up next summer