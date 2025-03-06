Is Alexander Isak injured this week? Premier League injury update

Alexander Isak missed Newcastle’s Premier League loss against Liverpool last week but was named in the team against Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup fifth round on Sunday.

Newcastle lost in extra time on what proved a costly afternoon at St James’ Park, where a red card for Anthony Gordon ruled him out of the Carabao Cup final. Isak, who scored the game’s first goal from the penalty spot, was substituted after receiving treatment.

Manager Eddie Howe told reporters that it was a matter of “general tightness” rather than any recurrence of his previous groin injury but rumours about his fitness ahead of the Magpies’ Wembley final were rife.

Alexander Isak may be available for Newcastle’s visit to West Ham

The impact of Gordon’s suspension is exacerbated by Lewis Hall’s injury. The full-back has damaged a bone in his foot and has been ruled out until the end of the season.

Hope of Isak being involved at Wembley have been boosted by the news that the Swedish striker, who was ranked at no.2 in FourFourTwo’s list of the best strikers in the world right now, has trained ahead of Monday’s Premier League game against West Ham United and was made available to media ahead of the Carabao Cup final.

There’s been no confirmation of Isak’s status this weekend but every indication is that Howe’s post-match comments were accurate and any lingering issues will be eased by the extra recovery days before Newcastle head for the London Stadium on Monday night.

With the Carabao Cup final six days later and Callum Wilson available to deputise – for now, at least – Howe does have the option of giving Isak the night off instead of thrusting his straight back into the West Ham game.

That’s no easy choice. Newcastle have designs on a Champions League place but sit in sixth place in the Premier League, three points behind Manchester City in fourth.

Wilson is a proven scorer at Premier League level but Isak has scored 19 goals in 24 league appearances this season and is provably the most effective marksman in the division from open play, topping the rankings for non-penalty goals per 90 minutes.

Depending on earlier results elsewhere, Newcastle could be outside the confirmed European places and unable to climb higher than sixth by the time they take on West Ham in Premier League action on Monday.

The margins are tight on the eve of a huge week for Newcastle and Howe has a tricky call to make if Isak is available for selection.

March is a quiet month for Premier League fixtures and Newcastle’s FA Cup exit took another game off the schedule, but the Magpies will be conscious that Sweden have two friendlies to come in the space of four days.

Isak’s availability for those is likely to be a bone of contention between club and country.