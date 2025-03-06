Is Alexander Isak injured this week? Premier League injury update

By
published

Newcastle United striker went off injured in FA Cup defeat to Brighton

Alexander Isak celebrates a goal for Newcastle United against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League in February 2025.
Alexander Isak was substituted in Newcastle's FA Cup fifth round defeat (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alexander Isak missed Newcastle’s Premier League loss against Liverpool last week but was named in the team against Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup fifth round on Sunday.

Newcastle lost in extra time on what proved a costly afternoon at St James’ Park, where a red card for Anthony Gordon ruled him out of the Carabao Cup final. Isak, who scored the game’s first goal from the penalty spot, was substituted after receiving treatment.

Manager Eddie Howe told reporters that it was a matter of “general tightness” rather than any recurrence of his previous groin injury but rumours about his fitness ahead of the Magpies’ Wembley final were rife.

Alexander Isak may be available for Newcastle’s visit to West Ham

Newcastle United's Swedish striker #14 Alexander Isak reacts after missing a chance during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and West Ham United at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on November 25, 2024.

Alexander Isak (Image credit: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images))

The impact of Gordon’s suspension is exacerbated by Lewis Hall’s injury. The full-back has damaged a bone in his foot and has been ruled out until the end of the season.

Hope of Isak being involved at Wembley have been boosted by the news that the Swedish striker, who was ranked at no.2 in FourFourTwo’s list of the best strikers in the world right now, has trained ahead of Monday’s Premier League game against West Ham United and was made available to media ahead of the Carabao Cup final.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 05: Newcastle United Head Coach Eddie Howe looks on during the Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on February 05, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Michelle Mercer/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

Eddie Howe told media that Isak felt "general tightness" against Brighton (Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s been no confirmation of Isak’s status this weekend but every indication is that Howe’s post-match comments were accurate and any lingering issues will be eased by the extra recovery days before Newcastle head for the London Stadium on Monday night.

With the Carabao Cup final six days later and Callum Wilson available to deputise – for now, at least – Howe does have the option of giving Isak the night off instead of thrusting his straight back into the West Ham game.

That’s no easy choice. Newcastle have designs on a Champions League place but sit in sixth place in the Premier League, three points behind Manchester City in fourth.

Wilson is a proven scorer at Premier League level but Isak has scored 19 goals in 24 league appearances this season and is provably the most effective marksman in the division from open play, topping the rankings for non-penalty goals per 90 minutes.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 8: Alexander Isak of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring a goal during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at London Stadium on October 8, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

Alexander Isak is now the Premier League's leading Swedish goal scorer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Depending on earlier results elsewhere, Newcastle could be outside the confirmed European places and unable to climb higher than sixth by the time they take on West Ham in Premier League action on Monday.

The margins are tight on the eve of a huge week for Newcastle and Howe has a tricky call to make if Isak is available for selection.

March is a quiet month for Premier League fixtures and Newcastle’s FA Cup exit took another game off the schedule, but the Magpies will be conscious that Sweden have two friendlies to come in the space of four days.

Isak’s availability for those is likely to be a bone of contention between club and country.

Chris Nee
Chris Nee

Chris is a freelance writer and the author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter. He's based in Warwickshire and is the Head of Media for Coventry Sphinx.

