Is Amad Diallo injured this weekend? Premier League injury update on Manchester United forward

Manchester United have had a turbulent season, as has been the norm in the last decade, with Ruben Amorim’s appointment failing to settle the side who are currently 15th in the Premier League.

In their last ten league matches United have won just three times, including against neighbours Manchester City who faced Real Madrid in the Champions League play-offs last night. United have also lost four times at home in this period.

Amad Diallo has been a rare shining light for United this year. The Ivorian winger has shown flashes of brilliance but this has been his breakthrough campaign. Yet, he has suffered an injury blow.

Amad Diallo scoring a late winner against Manchester City. (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

A long break between an FA Cup win over Leicester and a league loss away at Tottenham had been a chance for Amorim to boost the morale in the squad, but Amad picked up an injury in training that added to Manchester United’s problems.

Alongside Amad, Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo, who ranked at no.6 in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch this season, were also injured during training, with Christian Eriksen and Leny Yoro also falling ill.

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim after his side's defeat against Crystal Palace. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On Amad’s injury, Ruben Amorim said: "Amad is out for sure until the end of the season.

“Amad was alone. He was doing a tackle. The feet were sticking in the grass and some players felt during training sickness so it is everything.

“Sometimes in moments, everything goes wrong but we have to face the challenge and to focus on the next game. That's all.”

It means Amorim will be without his top scorer since he arrived in Manchester in November, with the young winger scoring six times in his last 14 matches.

Amad took to social media to provide a personal update.

He said: “Extremely disappointed to be writing this message in such a crucial time of the season.

“Unfortunately, I will be out for some time with an injury. I will come back stronger than ever!! Time to support the boys from the outside. Still loads to play for.”