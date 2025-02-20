Is Amad Diallo injured this weekend? Premier League injury update on Manchester United forward

By
published

Manchester United youngster Amad has been hit with a huge injury issue

Amad Diallo of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team&#039;s second goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Southampton FC at Old Trafford on January 16, 2025 in Manchester, England.
Amad Diallo of Manchester United celebrates scoring. (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United have had a turbulent season, as has been the norm in the last decade, with Ruben Amorim’s appointment failing to settle the side who are currently 15th in the Premier League.

In their last ten league matches United have won just three times, including against neighbours Manchester City who faced Real Madrid in the Champions League play-offs last night. United have also lost four times at home in this period.

Amad Diallo has been a rare shining light for United this year. The Ivorian winger has shown flashes of brilliance but this has been his breakthrough campaign. Yet, he has suffered an injury blow.

Amad Diallo injury update

Amad Diallo of Manchester United scores his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Manchester United FC at Etihad Stadium on December 15, 2024 in Manchester, England.

Amad Diallo scoring a late winner against Manchester City. (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

A long break between an FA Cup win over Leicester and a league loss away at Tottenham had been a chance for Amorim to boost the morale in the squad, but Amad picked up an injury in training that added to Manchester United’s problems.

Alongside Amad, Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo, who ranked at no.6 in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch this season, were also injured during training, with Christian Eriksen and Leny Yoro also falling ill.

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim looks on following his side's recent defeat against Crystal Palace

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim after his side's defeat against Crystal Palace. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On Amad’s injury, Ruben Amorim said: "Amad is out for sure until the end of the season.

“Amad was alone. He was doing a tackle. The feet were sticking in the grass and some players felt during training sickness so it is everything.

“Sometimes in moments, everything goes wrong but we have to face the challenge and to focus on the next game. That's all.”

It means Amorim will be without his top scorer since he arrived in Manchester in November, with the young winger scoring six times in his last 14 matches.

Amad took to social media to provide a personal update.

He said: “Extremely disappointed to be writing this message in such a crucial time of the season.

“Unfortunately, I will be out for some time with an injury. I will come back stronger than ever!! Time to support the boys from the outside. Still loads to play for.”

Ben Marsden
Ben Marsden

Ben is currently studying for his NCTJ qualification with News Associates after graduating from Durham University. He is an avid Liverpool fan, lover of tactics and long-time enthusiast of FourFourTwo’s quizzes. His favourite memories of being a journalist so far include his interview with musician Banners that featured in the Liverpool FC Programme, as well as Jurgen Klopp signing his article for his student newspaper on Klopp’s brilliant tenure at Anfield. When he does play football he plays as a bizarre striker/right-wing/right-back hybrid.

More about premier league
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Unai Emery of Aston Villa in action during the Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Arsenal FC at Villa Park on August 24, 2024 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images)

The reason that Aston Villa vs Liverpool STILL isn't sold out
West Ham United&#039;s English head coach Graham Potter reacts during the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Brentford at the London Stadium, in London on February 15, 2025.

Graham Potter can save West Ham but they must first pay the price of a chaotic summer
General view of the Premier League trophy at Stamford Bridge in 2016.

Quiz! Can you name every Premier League top three ever in order?
See more latest